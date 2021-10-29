Show You Care
Athlete of the Week: Jake Weber

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBRUG, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg senior receiver Jake Weber is putting video game numbers in his Senior season. Jake has a 1271 all purpose yards and a whopping 15 touchdown catches to go along with 5 picks on defense. When Jake scores one of those touchdowns he points to the sky to his old buddy Tate Schaeffer. Tater-tough passed away at age 13 last March after a two year battle with DIPG.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

