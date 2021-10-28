Virginia high schoolers protest via walkout over district’s handling of multiple sexual assault cases

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia (CNN) - Families in a school district near Washington are outraged over the superintendent’s handling of sexual assaults on school campuses.

A juvenile court judge has ruled a boy forcibly sodomized a girl in a Loudoun County, Virginia school bathroom in May.

A lawsuit announced earlier this month by the victim’s family alleges it was by a biologically male student who said they were gender-fluid and used the girls’ bathroom.

That assault allegedly happened before Loudoun County exploded in controversy this summer over a bathroom gender policy.

The boy was arrested for the crime in July and was then allowed to attend a different school in the same district.

A few months later, at that second school, another girl accused him of abduction of sexual battery.

That prompted students to walk out in protest earlier this week.

Dozens of students staged the walkout for 10 minutes, demanding safety in schools.

Scott Mineo, a Loundoun County parent, said he is happy to see the kids take a stand.

“I don’t think 10 minutes is long enough,” Mineo said. “I think they should take the whole day.”

Despite student involvement, a Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson said it was parents who generated the protest.

For weeks, parents have been pushing for Superintendent Scott Ziegler to resign over how the two sexual assault cases involving the same teenage boy were handled.

“Who knew? And who knew it when? And why didn’t they tell us?” Loudoun County parent Amy Jahr asked.

In an email on May 28, Ziegler knew and informed the school board about allegations a girl was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, but gave no specifics since it was under investigation.

But when asked if he knew of any assaults in school bathrooms during a meeting in June, Ziegler said no.

Last week, he clarified his answer, saying he misinterpreted the question, thinking it was in reference to transgender kids.

“I regret that my comments were misleading, and I apologize for the distress there it caused families,” Ziegler said.

The teen suspect, who on Monday a juvenile court judge ruled committed the sexual assault, was transferred to a different high school.

But this month, the same juvenile is facing new charges, accused of sexually assaulting another girl.

“Hopefully things will get better, and hopefully there will be a rainbow with a pot of gold because there’s too much going on for there not to be,” Mineo said.

The school district said it couldn’t release information about the first crime, because that would have identified the victim.

It said it followed proper reporting procedures.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.