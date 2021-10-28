Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident on picketline

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - John Deere employees are mourning the loss of their coworker and friend, Richard Rich who was hit and killed by a vehicle on his way to the picket line in Milan on Wednesday morning.

United Auto Workers on Wednesday say they are shocked to know one of their fellow brothers died while on his way to strike outside John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan. They say extra precautions are now being taken, as safety is top of mind following the tragic accident.

At John Deere facilities in Davenport and East Moline, employees on strike are now taking safety even more seriously by wearing reflective vests on the picket line and stepping several extra feet back.

The local unions are reportedly encouraging their members to wear reflective vests, especially as it gets dark.

One UAW member at East Moline Harvester Works says, “everybody’s got a family to come home to. We’re just trying to be safe” and wants a contract to come through, after now two weeks of striking.

Although not everyone knew Rich, one fellow UAW member says, “while we don’t know each other, we’ll always support each other.”

He says he feels for those at the Milan facility, who had to see their friend killed in a tragic accident.

Picketing at the Milan location is canceled until further notice

One of the concerns from UAW members is the lack of lighting at the intersection; three lights are not working there. TV6 reached out to MidAmerican who says they are not responsible for the streetlights in that area. We’ve also reached to the city of Milan who says they’ll provide details in the coming days. The Rock Island County and the Illinois Department of Transportation have not responded yet.

The Rock Island County Coroner says, “it does not appear at this time that excessive speed was a factor in this tragic accident.” The investigation remains active with the Milan Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
McDonald's in Iowa City
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership
Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Trooper Ted Benda.
Funeral service held for Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa....
Iowa reporting 117 more COVID-19 deaths since last week

Latest News

A Des Moines couple turned their garage and front yard into a haunted Hogwarts from Harry Potter.
Des Moines couple creates Harry Potter Halloween display in front yard
The state legislature will meet for a special session to consider the set of proposed...
State legislature to hold special session on proposed redistricting maps
David Resnick currently serves at the Dubuque City Council and is now one of two candidates...
Resnick banking on experience as his strongest asset going into Dubuque mayoral election
Peosta Mayor Jim Merten has resigned unexpectedly, just days before he was expected to be on...
Peosta mayor resigns just days away from election
A new survey from Iowa State and the University of Iowa looks at how the pandemic is impacting...
Survey shows rural areas in Iowa struggling with mental health amid pandemic