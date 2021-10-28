Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Legislature to hold special session on proposed redistricting maps

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state legislature will meet for a special session on Thursday to consider the second set of proposed redistricting maps.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency released new maps last week.

Senate Republicans rejected the first round of maps earlier this month, citing issues with district compactness and population distribution.

The latest round of proposed maps would put Linn and Johnson County’s in separate congressional districts. Both are historical liberal voting grounds.

Polk and Dallas counties would be in the same district, which would put Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks against each other.

If state lawmakers reject this proposal, and the next one, Republicans would then be able to draw the maps themselves.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver released a statement on the second round of maps.

“Plan two is a regular part of the process outlined in Iowa law,” Whitver said. “I look forward to reviewing the map and its adherence to the criteria established in Iowa law.”

Democratic leader Senator Zach Wahls said his party will vote in favor of the maps.

“Just like the first map, this second map is fair and meets the legal and constitutional requirements,” Wahls said. “It addresses all of the purported concerns of the Republicans from the first map.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
McDonald's in Iowa City
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership
Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Trooper Ted Benda.
Funeral service held for Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa....
Iowa reporting 117 more COVID-19 deaths since last week

Latest News

David Resnick currently serves at the Dubuque City Council and is now one of two candidates...
Resnick banking on experience as his strongest asset going into Dubuque mayoral election
Candidates share thoughts on intense race for Cedar Rapids mayor
Candidates share thoughts on intense race for Cedar Rapids mayor
Brad Cavanagh currently serves in the Dubuque City Council representing the 4th Ward and is one...
Cavanagh sees Dubuque full of ‘excitement, hope, and opportunity’ if elected as new mayor
Jay and Jo Moore, of Marion, said that they were among those who were denied an absentee ballot...
Dozens denied absentee ballots in Linn County due to shorter request period