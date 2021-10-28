Show You Care
Salvation Army Noon Meal Program to resume in Waterloo and Cedar Falls

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Noon Meal Program is set to resume.

The program will resume on Monday, November 8 at 11:30 a.m.

“We want to reassure the community that The Salvation Army understands that hunger can be an issue for anyone at any time,” Social Ministries Director Grace Fee. “And thanks to the dedication of our long-term pantry volunteers, the Perishable Food Pantry’s food box giveaway will continue as normal on Tuesdays & Thursdays from noon to 1:00 p.m.”

The Noon Meal Program will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo. It is free and open to anyone in the community.

