Resnick banking on experience as his strongest asset going into Dubuque mayoral election

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Music has always been a big part of David Resnick’s life.

”It is important for creativity, interpretation, community building and it is just a lot of fun,” Resnick said. “I love the sounds the different instruments make.”

Many of those qualities, Resnick said, overlap with his work in public office as a Dubuque city council member, which he has been doing for the past 14 years. However, now he is looking at moving from council member to city mayor.

”I waited, so now the mayor is retiring, and I am in a position now that I have flexibility and I can really answer the call,” he mentioned.

Resnick, who moved from Davenport to Dubuque with his family more than 30 years ago, said people in the city know what he can offer from his time-serving at city council.

”I have a proven track record of fiscal responsibility and independent thinking,” he explained. “The citizens know that I am a constant voice for lower taxes, reduced debt and build our reserve fund.”

That independent thinking, he said, means, if elected, he will act as a non-partisan mayor.

“We need to make sure that we are non-partisan as city council members, and it is really important as mayor too,” Resnick added. “Just because you have a ‘D’ or ‘R’ behind your name does not mean that you are going to act and vote in a certain way. I have a ‘D’ and an ‘R’ in my name. I understand a lot of people where they are coming from. I think I can unify and make a cohesive community out of Dubuque.”

TV9 met with Resnick at the Bee Branch green way, a place he says really embodies what his platform, the Build on our Success Together (BOOST) program, is about. He explained his platform is based on four pillars: building on financial success, history, outreach and resilience.

Resnick, who currently serves as the executive director of the Northeast Iowa School of Music, said, if elected, he is looking forward to bringing the various tapestries that make up Dubuque to help implement his platform, kind of like he does when he plays his saxophone.

”We the people means everybody,” he said. “We need to reach out and get citizen input and make sure that comes before us and we act on it.”

Resnick is running against fellow city council member Brad Cavanagh. Dubuque voters will elect their new mayor on Tuesday, November 2.

