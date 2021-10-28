Show You Care
A rainy one today, windy as well

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to be a rainy one across eastern Iowa. It’s really as simple as that. Plan on a half inch to one inch of rainfall by the time this system wraps up early tomorrow morning. Highs will be chilly in the upper 40s with gusty wind at times. Looking ahead to the weekend, plan on a milder and partly sunny day on Saturday with highs climbing back well into the 50s. On Halloween, a cold front is still on track to blow through with increasing winds and cooler temps into the upper 40s to lower 50s. By trick or treat time, expect temps in the 40-45 range. Early next week, cold air appears widespread and with a weak system in the area, a few flurries may be around Monday and Monday night. All of next week continues to look chilly with highs into the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

