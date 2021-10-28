Person found with traumatic injuries in Des Moines home dies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have declared the death of a person found overnight with traumatic injuries a homicide.

Police say officers and medics were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in a neighborhood between Interstate 235 and Easttown Park.

Arriving first responders found a person suffering from traumatic injuries who was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died at the hospital.

Police did not immediately release the person’s identity or give details about how the person was injured.

No arrests were immediately reported.

