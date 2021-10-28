Peosta’s mayor resigned just days before he ran for re-election as the only candidate. What does that say about his votes?

Peosta, Iowa (KCRG) -Jim Merten cited unexpected life changes but did not elaborate. He had only been in office since winning a special election last year. Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto says it’s too late to take Merten’s name off the ballot for Tuesday’s election. Anyone who already voted early or absentee also can’t change their vote.

That means Merten could be re-elected next week since he’ll be the only one on the ballot and likely has votes already. It would take a write-in effort for Peosta to elect a mayor next week.

We won’t know if that happens until the canvass a week after election day. If a write-in doesn’t win, the city council can appoint someone to serve as mayor or hold a special election.

For the Dubuque County Supervisor, he says that can all be solved but is hoping Mertens is ok.

“I would hope everything is going okay for him and I send out my thoughts and prayers. you know he put out a campaign he has expressed wanting to run he has put himself out there in the past so I hope everything is going well and I wish him the best,” says Dragotto.

Mertens might actually have to resign again. His initial resignation only applies to his current term.

If he is re-elected, he will need to resign again from that term.

Mertens was elected mayor after the previous mayor resigned but then tried to recant his resignation in 2020. City council member John Kraft will serve as mayor for now.

