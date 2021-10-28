Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor’easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts.

More than 300,000 customers lacked service Thursday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported. Hundreds more outages were reported in Rhode Island.

It could be a matter of days before power is fully restored in some areas of southeastern Massachusetts, utilities said.

The strongest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph (151 mph) on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

Some schools in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island canceled classes Thursday as cleanup continued and residents tallied the damage.

In Quincy, Massachusetts, the storm blew the roof off a apartment complex, forcing the occupants of 12 units to stay in a hotel, WBZ News Radio reported. In nearby Weymouth, the Red Cross opened a shelter for residents who lost power.

In New Jersey, one driver was killed and another injured in Morris Township when a tree limb fell. Authorities in New York also recovered the body of a kayaker who disappeared Tuesday off Long Island.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
McDonald's in Iowa City
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership
Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Trooper Ted Benda.
Funeral service held for Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa....
Iowa reporting 117 more COVID-19 deaths since last week

Latest News

FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden pitches $1.75T plan at Capitol, trying to unite Democrats
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks before departing for overseas trip
Person found with traumatic injuries in Des Moines home dies
Environmentalists continue push for aggressive climate investment
Environmentalists continue push for aggressive climate investment
High schoolers protest via walk out after 15-year-old boy charged with assaulting girl in...
Virginia high schoolers protest via walkout over district’s handling of multiple sexual assault cases