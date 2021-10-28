Show You Care
Olivet Neighborhood Mission transitions to 7-day food pantry

A volunteer works in the food pantry area of the Olivet Neighborhood Mission on Thursday, April...
A volunteer works in the food pantry area of the Olivet Neighborhood Mission on Thursday, April 5, 2018. The mission is once again looking for donors to &quot;adopt&quot; the cost of operations for a week. (Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Olivet Neighborhood mission will be transitioning to a 7-day food pantry model. This allows Olivet clients to receive groceries every 7 days instead of twice a month.

This allows clients to receive more fresh food items such as eggs, milk, produce, and meat. Rather than receiving lots of non-perishable foods like boxed and canned goods.

Julie Palmer, Olivet Neighborhood Mission Director, says this will allow clients to feel like they are receiving a more normal grocery shopping experience.

“You and I go to the store all the time, and we go once a week, and we pick up those perishable things that such as fruits and vegetables, but we also get milk and eggs, meat, those sorts of things. And so once this funding was secured, it made just perfect sense to us to go once a week,” said Palmer.

ONM will be thanking their donors for making this change possible Thursday at 10 a.m. with a celebration. The donors that made the changes possible are the Brimmer Foundation and the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

