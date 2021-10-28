Show You Care
Linn County voters will decide whether a casino is in the cards for Cedar Rapids

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of Linn County voters will decide between now and election day whether to vote yes or no to public measure ‘G.’ A yes vote would allow for a casino, something The Cedar Rapids Development Group and gaming partner Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, are proposing.

”It’s been a long effort over the years to get this casino built,” Anne Parmley said, President of the Linn County Gaming Association.

Linn County voters have long supported a casino in Cedar Rapids. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission rejected proposals in 2014 and 2017 pointing to a potential impact on revenue at other nearby casinos like Riverside Casino & Golf Resort.

After the 2017 rejection, casino supporters promised to stay dedicated, hoping for new circumstances.

”The makeup of the commission will likely have changed by then, maybe some different perspectives, the market will have changed and hopefully a third time will be the charm,” Jonathan Swain said at the time, President of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment.

Nearly four years later, the same developers are hoping to put a casino proposal in front of the commission again, this time with all new members. It’s part of why those involved in the effort are hopeful for a different outcome.

”Things have changed. Gaming has expanded dramatically in Iowa as well as there’s new competition on both borders,” Parmley said.

She told us bringing a casino to the county will bring with it millions each year for nonprofit groups. Peninsula Pacific has committed to allocate 8% of revenue to nonprofits if a casino is to be built. That’s more than twice the state’s requirement.

”It’s a huge impact to our nonprofits who in Linn County have suffered not only through the pandemic but the derecho, so there’s a huge need,” Parmley explained.

Developers have also promised a future casino would be built using local labor. They say voters can expect more specifics as far as where the casino would be located and what it would look like, if measure G passes on Tuesday.

