Judge denies Cedar Falls firefighters union petition to rescind public safety appointments

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled in favor of the city of Cedar Falls regarding the appointments of nine public safety supervisors.

In 2019, the Cedar Falls Firefighters’ union filed a petition asking the Black Hawk County District Court to rescind the promotions, along with several other requests regarding the Public Safety Department.

At the time the petition was filed, the firefighters’ attorney said the promotions violated state law, prohibiting employment of people in fire department positions if they’re unable to meet reasonable physical condition training. The petition said it could endanger the safety of citizens.

The two sides have been in disagreement after the city started to cross-train law enforcement to also work as firefighters. While the city says this helps save taxpayer money, firefighters say public safety officers aren’t ready to fight fires.

After a six-day bench trial in June 2021, a judge ruled to uphold the nine promotions and that the city is allowed to make decisions regarding the public safety model.

The judge also ruled denying the motion to add physical fitness requirements to the job classification.

However, the judge ruled the city will have to update the job descriptions, including specified experience and training.

The city said it plans to update the job descriptions in accordance with this ruling.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.