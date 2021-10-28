Show You Care
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push the Iowa Legislature to pass a bill that would prohibit vaccine mandates from being imposed on employees in Iowa. Informed Choice Iowa, a group opposing vaccine and mask mandates, held the rally as lawmakers convened a special session of the legislature and unveiled a bill that provides for vaccine mandate exemptions and required unemployment benefits for workers forced out of a job for refusing a vaccine. (AP Photo/David Pitt)(David Pitt | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

It would also prevent employees from losing benefits if they’re fired for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The proposed bill came during the special session in Des Moines over redistricting maps.

House Bill 281 says employers that require employees to get vaccinated will have to waive the requirement if the employee, or a legal guardian, requests a waiver.

To get a waiver the employee would have to either submit a statement saying the vaccine would be harmful to their health, or it would conflict with their religious beliefs.

The bill would also make it so employees, who are discharged for refusing to get vaccinated, will not be disqualified for benefits.

The bill would take effect immediately if approved.

Iowa would join Texas, Arkansas and West Virginia by allowing employees to opt-out of vaccine requirements. Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Montana and Utah have banned vaccine mandates. Only Montana has banned vaccine mandates for private employers.

