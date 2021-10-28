Show You Care
Iowa couple transforms home into massive Harry Potter Halloween display

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines couple has gone above and beyond this spooky Halloween season to make their home a Harry Potter fan’s dream.

Sandy and John Selby turned their garage and front yard into a haunted Hogwarts.

The couple have put on massive Halloween displays at their Des Moines home for 20 years. Every year they choose a different theme.

“So we chose Harry Potter and I had only seen one movie when we started this. So had a lot of research to do. And we don’t have a graphics design background or anything like that. We just basically faked it,” said Sandy Selby.

This year’s display includes lights, masks, and hundreds of props.

Sandy said it took more than a month to create the display. But she said seeing the magic it creates for people who come to see it makes it all worthwhile.

“You can’t really describe the feeling, because people are going to remember this, you know, 20 years from now when these, a lot of these kids that are coming through now have their own children,” she said. “They’re gonna remember that house.”

Sandy says they spend around $2,000 on styrofoam alone.

The couple doesn’t charge for people to come see the display, but any donations go to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

