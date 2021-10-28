Hawkeye wrestling ready for a national title defense

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “When you’re a predator you don’t think about it ‘oh there’s a target on our back now’ you’re still on the prowl,” Iowa wrestling head coach Tom Brands said before Wednesday’s media day.

The Hawkeyes aren’t thinking about the metaphorical crown they wear. The goal is to win another national title. It’s motivation for several Hawkeyes to return for a 6th or even 7th year.

“Very very easy decision to come back for that sixth year I think I have an accomplished what I needed to do so I think I would regret not coming back,” said 165 pounder Alex Marinelli.

National titles are the motivation, but history is on the line too. The wrestling world is watching as Spencer Lee tries to become the 5th ever four time national champion. He says accolades from years past aren’t a factor in his senior season.

“Once you blow that whistle and that hand shake it doesn’t matter who they are what they’re ranked what their name is what their accolades are,” Lee, a two-time Hodge trophy winner, said. “All that matters is what happens in between that circle and between that seven minutes or more if needed.”

It’s no surprise the team is loaded with title-minded veterans when listening to Tom Brands rave about his squad.

“These guys, we gotta kick them out of the room we love it. We love it, it’s a blast. It’s a blast at the second floor of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.”

Iowa’s first dual meet is Friday November 19th against Princeton.

