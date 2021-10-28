“Every time I have a girl in front of me with the ball I just want to lay her out.” Club women’s rugby thrives in Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - High school girls rugby as a club sport is growing fast in the state of Iowa.

“Every time I have a girl in front of me with the ball I just want to lay her out,” said Cedar Falls senior Emma Schmidt

“It is a lot of fun. Girls that’ve never done contact sports when they get the opportunity they come out and do a great job,” said Cedar Falls rugby coach Brent Piper.

Nine teams participated in the state tournament last Sunday in Waterloo, including upstart Cedar Rapids Washington.

“We have 21 girls are playing rugby for the very first time,” said Washington head coach Patrick Lausen.

A lot of young rugby players grew up wanting to play football, and rugby was the closest thing.

“I grew up watching football with my dad. I have always enjoyed watching football, so when rugby was a thing I said ‘that’s my sport.’” said Schmidt. “I love every minute of football and I just love being out on the field with rugby.”

