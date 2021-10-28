Cedar Rapids police officer firing upheld

Show You Care
A judge upheld the firing of a former Cedar Rapids police sergeant, Lucas Jones.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has upheld the firing of a former Cedar Rapids Police Sergeant, according to court documents filed on October 5th.

Sergeant Lucas Jones shot and paralyzed Jerime Mitchell - a black driver - during a 2016 traffic stop in Cedar Rapids.

During the incident, the two had fought and Mitchell drove away before Jones shot at him. The incident was caught on Dashcam video.

Jones was then fired in June of last year for what Police Chief Wayne Jerman called “a violation of rules and policies.” It had to do with a different traffic stop the day before, in which Jones turned off his body microphone.

The Cedar Rapids Civil Service Commission voted unanimously to uphold Chief Jerman’s decision to fire Jones in November of last year.

Jones claimed his firing was politically motivated, and that he was not given a fair due process.

