Cedar Rapids Public Library receives IMLS ARPA grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library is receiving a grant as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced this week the library is a recipient of the FY2022 American Rescue Plan Grant Program from Museums and Libraries.

The Cedar Rapids Public Library will receive $44,969 to put towards expansion of the library’s mobile technology lab, which launched earlier this year. With the grant, the library will be able to provide laptops, printers, and other services at parks and community partner locations.

The funds will also help the library expand its initiatives to provide increased access to technology for low-income neighborhoods, and provide workshops on resume writing and interviewing skills.

“We are proud to be among this group of public institutions across the country who are working to provide critical services during the pandemic and beyond,” said Library Director Dara Schmidt. “These funds will allow us to further our goal of providing support to all members of our community so that they can learn, enjoy, and thrive.”

The library’s goal is that by building skill sets, it can help address the community’s unemployment challenges and workforce shortages that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services will distribute more than $15 million dollars in American Rescue Plan grants to institutions across the country.

