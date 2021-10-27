Show You Care
Wet weather returns

By Jan Ryherd
Oct. 27, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain chances return later on today, but the balance of our Wednesday across eastern Iowa does look to remain dry. Scattered showers set up west of I-35 throughout the day, slowly making their way into eastern Iowa by this evening and overnight tonight. While a few spotty showers are possible today, mainly west, look for rain chances to increase tonight with scattered showers likely on Thursday. Some areas will pick up half an inch to an inch of rain by the time things wrap up early Friday. Temperatures will still be seasonal today, in the mid to upper 50s, dropping to the upper 40s tomorrow. Drier air returns for Halloween weekend.

