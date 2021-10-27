UIHC answers questions on COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Kids ages 5 to 11 could soon get vaccinated against COVID-19. Leaders at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say it could be as soon as next week depending on how things go.

An FDA advisory committee approved the vaccine for the age group on Tuesday. Now the FDA Director will need to sign off on it, which is expected to happen any day now.

Then, a CDC advisory committee must approve it, they’re scheduled to meet next Tuesday and Wednesday. If approved by the CDC advisory committee, the CDC Director will need to sign off. At that point, children ages 5 to 11 will be eligible for the Pfizer shot.

Dr. Rami Boutros, the Director of Pediatrics at UIHC, is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated when they become eligible.

UIHC is already making preparations to hold clinics to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 as it has for other age groups. Based off observing children 12 and over, hospital leaders are expecting around 30% of younger children to be hesitant. Dr. Boutros said it is better to get the shot than to get COVID-19.

There is more complications from the disease, even for younger children, there is still death reported with COVID. And we know from what we have seen in the vaccine, that it prevents severe illness in children and that’s what we want to do,” he explained.

Mike Brownlee, Chief Pharmacy Officer at UIHC said the COVID-19 vaccine is going through the same process as other vaccines, so parents should be reassured when it’s authorized for their children.

Brownlee explained the dose for children is much less than the vaccine adults receive, at only a third of the dose. That’s something done intentionally try and minimize any side effects or potential long-term effects.

There will be an allocation process for healthcare providers to get vaccine, but UIHC is advocating for as many doses as it can secure to vaccinate as many eligible children as possible.

”From what we know at this point the state will get about 30% of the doses of the kids that are eligible so in Johnson County that’s about 4,000 doses or so, so we don’t know exactly how many we’re going to receive at this time,” Brownlee said.

He added they are not anticipating any issues with supply.

