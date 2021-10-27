Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The Springdale, Ark., based company said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3. At that point, only 50% of Tyson workers had been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A U.S. House report says at least 59,000 meatpacking workers became ill with COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year.

The report released Wednesday shows the coronavirus hit the industry much harder than previously thought.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union earlier this week estimated 22,400 workers were sickened by the virus.

With workers standing shoulder-to-shoulder along production lines, the meatpacking industry was one of the early epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House report says companies could have done more to protect their employees.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns...
America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate
A car making its way across the Gooseberry Island causeway, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in...
Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses