Rain moves into eastern Iowa on Wednesday night, stays a while

By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect rain to increase across the area over the next 24 hours, leading to a fairly wet Thursday.

This process starts this evening in the western portion of the viewing area, moving slowly east through the night. Temperatures stay fairly steady through the end of Thursday in the 40s, making for a chilly day. Showers slowly wrap up on Friday, though clouds look to hang around keeping us cool.

Saturday looks pleasant, before a weak front brings some windiness to Halloween. However, next week looks like some of the coldest weather we’ve seen so far this season, with low to mid 40s for highs and at least a few days in the 20s for lows.

