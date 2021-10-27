People come up to show support during procession for Trooper Ted Benda

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Trooper Ted Benda of the Iowa State Patrol was remembered and honored Wednesday for his life and service. Trooper Benda, who was 37, died six days after a crash on the night of October 14th. He was responding to a call north of Postville. Benda leaves behind a wife, and four daughters.

The service was held at Waukon High School. After the service, people lined the streets to watch the procession.

People who knew Benda say they were touched by the the support law enfocrment showed. “The devotion and loyalty from all of his brothers, said distant relative Sarah Egan.

That could be seen by the sea of flashing police lights escorting Trooper Benda to the cemetery after the service. Distant relative Egan says Benda always wanted to serve his community.

“It was a high honor, a high honor to serve in law enforcement,” said Egan about Benda. “That was something he was very interested in right out of school.”

The Iowa Patriot Guard Riders gave stuffed bears to Benda’s four daughters “It’s for the little ones,” said member Dave Bishop. “So if they’re having a sad day, feeling down, they can take this care bear and give it a hug.”

The group supports fallen veterans and first responders. Members say these memorials never gets easier

“Every time you come to a funeral of a fallen officer, it hits home,” said Bishop. “It’s an honor to be here for the family, the little girls and all the troopers.”

People who knew Trooper Benda liked how the service highlighted him as a family man. They say the entire community will lookout for his wife and four kids he leaves behind.

“I totally feel for the things that they will be going through and the years to come,” said family friend Tara Stein. “And there’s a strong community here that they can rely on throughout their years to help them through thick and thin.”

