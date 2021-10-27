Show You Care
Oelwein High School students help with repairs from August storm damage

Damage to Husky Stadium at Oelwein High School from a tornado on July 14, 2021.
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - In July storms ripped through the Oelwein community, and a tornado hit the Southeast side of town.

This left parts of the Oelwein Community School district damaged, including the play area of the Little Husky Learning Center, the district’s daycare.

“We had about 10 out here. And they just were everywhere scattered all over the football field,” said Little Husky’s Director, Marisa VanNote.

VanNote had ordered new play homes for her young students and asked for help from the high school’s basic mechanics class.

" This is a fairly simple project, but they over overwhelmingly told me yes, we want to help do this. I think partially, they wanted to get outside, but also they enjoyed kind of being a kid again,” said Todd Kastli, the basic mechanics’ teacher.

“I really thought it was a great idea to have these high schoolers come out here. I mean, because someday these guys are gonna be dad. And I mean, Sunday, Christmas morning, they’re going to be putting these playhouses together for their kids as well,” said VanNote.

The new residences on Little Husky Drive are quite loved by their new residents.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

As of Tuesday, October 26, the Dubuque Community School District was reporting 12 positive...
