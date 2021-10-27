Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marion, Xavier, Johnston, win their regional finals, punch their ticket to the state tournament

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In Tuesday night volleyball action, the field for the class 3A, 4A and 5A state tournament was finalized.

The Marion Wolves, the Xavier Saints and the Johnston Dragons secured their spot in the Alliant Energy PowerHouse,

Marion swept Benton Community 3-0, Xavier took down Norwalk 3-0 and Johnston beat Kennedy 3-1.

The state tournament starts on Monday with the class 5A pairings. Johnston takes on No. 1 seed Iowa City Liberty at 12:00 pm. Marion and Xavier play each other in the 4A tournament at 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
No. 9 Iowa rested, still in control of its Big Ten West fate
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, October 25, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, October 25, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, October 25, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, October 25, 2021
Farmers harvest corn at Field of Dreams
Farmers harvest corn at Field of Dreams