Marion, Xavier, Johnston, win their regional finals, punch their ticket to the state tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In Tuesday night volleyball action, the field for the class 3A, 4A and 5A state tournament was finalized.

The Marion Wolves, the Xavier Saints and the Johnston Dragons secured their spot in the Alliant Energy PowerHouse,

Marion swept Benton Community 3-0, Xavier took down Norwalk 3-0 and Johnston beat Kennedy 3-1.

The state tournament starts on Monday with the class 5A pairings. Johnston takes on No. 1 seed Iowa City Liberty at 12:00 pm. Marion and Xavier play each other in the 4A tournament at 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.