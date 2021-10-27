Show You Care
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership

McDonald's in Iowa City
McDonald's in Iowa City(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Effective Thursday, October 28th, 2021, local McDonald’s restaurants will be under new ownership after owner/operator Kevin O’Brien made the decision to retire. The following is a letter O’Brien wrote to all of his faithful customers:

“There comes a time in everyone’s life when a decision needs to be made for one’s future. My time is today. I wanted to reach out to inform you, my friends, loyal customers, and community members who have for decades supported our O’Brien Family McDonalds’ group of my decision to retire as an owner/operator in the McDonald’s system.

I am incredibly grateful to my parents Dorothy and Bill O’Brien, who had the courage and vision to open their first McDonald’s restaurant; one of fewer than 60 at the time in August of 1958. Dorothy was a pioneer and the first woman franchisee at the time. She was a trailblazer. 

I am also blessed for my team who through hard work and dedication made it possible to help me grow our company to 22 restaurants across the great state of Iowa and the largest McDonald’s franchise group in the state. They are awesome and I am pleased that they will be staying on under new ownership to continue to provide outstanding customer service to our loyal customers. They are the best of the best!

I will be forever grateful to the great citizens and communities of Iowa who supported us through 63 years in business.

All the best,

Kevin W. O’Brien”

22 different restaurants in Iowa will be included in the acquisition, including ones in Ames, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Iowa City, Marion, Marshalltown, Muscatine, Nevada, North Liberty, Story City, Walcott, Washington, West Branch, and Williamsburg.

