Iowa reporting 117 more COVID-19 deaths since last week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa health officials say the state’s total COVID-19 deaths have risen to 6,965, an increase of 117 since last week’s report. Officials say those deaths occurred between Sept. 7th and Oct. 20th.

According to Iowa’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,340 new positive cases in the last seven days, bringing the state’s total to 522,421 since the beginning of the pandemic. The 14-day positivity rate is currently at 8%.

Additionally, officials say the number of hospitalized Iowans has dropped in the last week, the state’s total going from 557 to 531, with 129 of those patients in the ICU. The state says 65.5% of those hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated, and 81.4% of people in the ICU are also not fully vaccinated.

The latest data from the state says 67.6% of the state’s 18 and older population is fully vaccinated, while 70% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.