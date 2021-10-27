Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa reporting 117 more COVID-19 deaths since last week

Iowa Capitol
FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa health officials say the state’s total COVID-19 deaths have risen to 6,965, an increase of 117 since last week’s report. Officials say those deaths occurred between Sept. 7th and Oct. 20th.

According to Iowa’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,340 new positive cases in the last seven days, bringing the state’s total to 522,421 since the beginning of the pandemic. The 14-day positivity rate is currently at 8%.

Additionally, officials say the number of hospitalized Iowans has dropped in the last week, the state’s total going from 557 to 531, with 129 of those patients in the ICU. The state says 65.5% of those hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated, and 81.4% of people in the ICU are also not fully vaccinated.

The latest data from the state says 67.6% of the state’s 18 and older population is fully vaccinated, while 70% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Identity released of UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Center
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity

Latest News

Iowa family shares experience of vaccine trial for children
Iowa family shares experience of vaccine trial for children
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Identity released of UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Center
2011 Ford fiesta after crashing into a horse
Fayette County horse hit by car
Bottled water and items are already being dropped off.
Bottle order issued for some residents in Columbus Junction