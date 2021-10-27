Iowa family shares experience of COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously on Tuesday to endorse Pfizer’s kid-sized version of its COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Moderna is also testing its vaccine for children ages 6 to 11. Six-year-old, Iolana, from Iowa was one of the thousands of children to participate in the vaccine trials.

She says she felt scared at first, but was also happy. She took part in phase 2, which tested the efficacy of the dosage in children.

Tanya Keith, her mother, said the science of the vaccine helped her trust the process.

“The risk of her getting sick was much higher than any risk of complication from a vaccine that had already been tested in millions of adults, and had already gone through Phase One testing in kids,” Keith said. “It’s not just about whether you live or die, it’s about what COVID-19 can do to your heart, to your lungs, to your brain. And that’s not something that I wanted my kids to ever have to face.”

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are collecting data on their COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

But so far, Pfizer is the only company to request emergency use authorization.

