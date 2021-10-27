Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Illinois man killed in Cedar County crash involving two semis this morning

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 52-year-old man from Lagrange Park, Il was killed in a semi crash that occurred around 7 am this morning in Cedar County.

Reports say that Jan Bisek’s vehicle struck another semi that had recently reentered the roadway and began picking up speed, causing both to travel off the roadway and into a north ditch. Bisek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation with the Iowa State Patrol (assisted by the Durant Fire Dept, Walcott Fire Dept., and Iowa DOT).

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns...
America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died
McDonald's in Iowa City
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan early Wednesday