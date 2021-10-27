Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties add 64 arrays to reach final goal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties solar group buy has successfully concluded with 64 property owners in Linn and Johnson counties adding solar to their individual properties. The Grow Solar program provided solar education and competitive group purchasing for solar technology on residential and other small-scale solar uses, such as businesses.

This was the fifth solar group buy in the two-county area, with Linn County having offered programs in 2017 and 2019, and Johnson County in 2018 and 2020. Including the latest effort, the programs have resulted in 3,321 kW of solar added by 477 participating households. In addition, this year, 455 people attended one of 15 online “Solar Power Hours” to learn about solar.

“Powering our homes and businesses with renewable energy is one of the best things everyday people can do to combat climate change,” Peter Murphy, solar program director of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) said. “Often, home and business owners need to be shown how it can work for them, and that education has been possible thanks to Linn and Johnson counties’ partnership to lead the way.”

The program was the first dual solar group buy for Johnson and Linn counties. In addition to the two counties, primary partners were the City of Cedar Rapids, the City of Iowa City, Green Iowa AmeriCorps--Cedar Rapids/Matthew 25, Green Iowa AmeriCorps--Iowa City, Johnson Clean Energy District, Johnson County Conservation, Linn Clean Energy District, Linn County Public Health, and The Nature Conservancy in Iowa.

“The expanded collaboration between Linn and Johnson counties, MREA, cities, and several community partners made this year’s Grow Solar program a terrific success for residents and business owners,” said Amy Drahos, air quality supervisor for Linn County Public Health. “The continued success of the program in our communities demonstrates how interested people continue to be in solar as an option for their homes and businesses. We really appreciated the engagement from the community.”

The solar group launched with below-market-rate pricing. Any savings thresholds reached after property owners signed on for solar were retroactively rebated to those owners. In addition, federal incentives cover a large portion of the cost of going solar.

To learn how your community can host a solar group buy with assistance from MREA, visit www.midwestrenew.org/solargroupbuy.

