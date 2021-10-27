Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties add 64 arrays to reach final goal

Blue Ridge Energy says interest in solar power is growing so fast it has built another solar...
Blue Ridge Energy says interest in solar power is growing so fast it has built another solar farm to allow its members to be a part of it.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties solar group buy has successfully concluded with 64 property owners in Linn and Johnson counties adding solar to their individual properties. The Grow Solar program provided solar education and competitive group purchasing for solar technology on residential and other small-scale solar uses, such as businesses.

This was the fifth solar group buy in the two-county area, with Linn County having offered programs in 2017 and 2019, and Johnson County in 2018 and 2020. Including the latest effort, the programs have resulted in 3,321 kW of solar added by 477 participating households. In addition, this year, 455 people attended one of 15 online “Solar Power Hours” to learn about solar.

“Powering our homes and businesses with renewable energy is one of the best things everyday people can do to combat climate change,” Peter Murphy, solar program director of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) said. “Often, home and business owners need to be shown how it can work for them, and that education has been possible thanks to Linn and Johnson counties’ partnership to lead the way.”

The program was the first dual solar group buy for Johnson and Linn counties. In addition to the two counties, primary partners were the City of Cedar Rapids, the City of Iowa City, Green Iowa AmeriCorps--Cedar Rapids/Matthew 25, Green Iowa AmeriCorps--Iowa City, Johnson Clean Energy District, Johnson County Conservation, Linn Clean Energy District, Linn County Public Health, and The Nature Conservancy in Iowa.

“The expanded collaboration between Linn and Johnson counties, MREA, cities, and several community partners made this year’s Grow Solar program a terrific success for residents and business owners,” said Amy Drahos, air quality supervisor for Linn County Public Health. “The continued success of the program in our communities demonstrates how interested people continue to be in solar as an option for their homes and businesses. We really appreciated the engagement from the community.”

The solar group launched with below-market-rate pricing. Any savings thresholds reached after property owners signed on for solar were retroactively rebated to those owners. In addition, federal incentives cover a large portion of the cost of going solar.

To learn how your community can host a solar group buy with assistance from MREA, visit www.midwestrenew.org/solargroupbuy.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan early Wednesday
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity

Latest News

(Logo Courtesy: Iowa National Guard, Background: AP GraphicsBank)
Ceremony to be held for Des Moines soldiers returning from Middle East
File photo of solar panels
Domestic Violence Intervention Program seeks funding for solar panel project
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
Illinois man killed in Cedar County crash involving two semis this morning
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns...
America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate