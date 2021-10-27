Show You Care
Fayette County horse hit by car

2011 Ford fiesta after crashing into a horse(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a car versus horse in the 5000 block of Palace Road approximately two miles north of Oelwein at approximately 5:00 am.

After further investigation, it was determined that a 2011 Ford fiesta was being driven northbound when it struck a horse in the traveled portion of the roadway. The Ford is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported for the driver. The horse sustained minor injuries and was returned home.

Iowa family shares experience of vaccine trial for children
