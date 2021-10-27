Show You Care
Domestic Violence Intervention Program seeks funding for solar panel project

File photo of solar panels
File photo of solar panels(WHSV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Rotary Club of Iowa City Downtown is partnering with the Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) on a project to put solar panels on the roof of the Domestic Violence emergency shelter.

The pandemic has affected victim-survivors and the programs like the DVIP, which are now forced to meet their increased needs (increased isolation, reduced resources, and the forced quarantine with their abuser, etc.) with reduced federal funding. Money saved on electricity will go directly to programs to help domestic violence victims while the solar panels also reduce the shelter’s impact on climate change.

So far enough money has been raised through various grants and donations for a system of about 64 solar panels to be installed on the roof in early 2022. The goal is to raise an additional $35K for the purchase of a full-size, 128-panel system for the emergency shelter. Each year, this system would prevent carbon emissions equivalent to what could be sequestered by 52 acres of forest in that year.

From November 15th to December 1st, DVIP will have an online auction and gift sale at www.biddingowl.com/DVIP. You can choose from a wide selection of handmade jewelry, donated goods from Rotarians, and donated gift certificates and items from local businesses. From today until December 1st, a generous donor will be matching up to $5K of monetary donations too.

If you would like to donate to the DVIP solar project, please see this web page: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/domestic-violence-intervention-prog/solar-energy-for-the-dvip-emergency-shelter

