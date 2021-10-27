Dave Chappelle to bring new documentary to Des Moines amid Netflix controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Comedian Dave Chappelle will bring a screening of his new documentary, “Untitled,” to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next month.

KCCI reports the Nov. 9 screening is part of Chappelle’s 10 city tour.

It also comes on the heels of a controversy over Chappelle’s latest Netflix special, “The Closer.”

“Dave has said that he is on ‘Team TERF’. And if you’re not familiar, TERF stands for Trans-exclusionary Radical Feminists. They are individuals that think that trans women are not women. Trans people are not valid and do not deserve equal rights,” said Max Mowitz, program director at One Iowa, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

Some Netflix employees held a walk-out and protest last week over Chappelle’s comments.

Chappelle later said he was willing to meet with the transgender community, but said he “would not bend to anyone’s demands.”

Mowitz said he doesn’t want Chappelle to be punished in today’s “cancel culture,” but he hopes Chappelle will use the visit to Des Moines to apologize and start an important dialogue.

