City of Cedar Rapids and Linn County launch joint ARPA application process

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids have launched a joint application process for the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. ARPA funding is designed to help eligible state and local governments respond to the economic impact of the COVID=19 pandemic and help our communities recover.

This cooperative effort simplifies the process for applicants because they only need to apply once using the joint application. Applications will be accepted from organizations wishing to utilize this funding for projects or services, and submissions will be routed electronically to either Cedar Rapids or Linn County for review. City and Linn County staff will collaborate on those projects and review those proposals within the City of Cedar Rapids. This will help ensure the most effective use of the funds and allow for projects that address the broad scope of community needs.

“We are extremely appreciative to have this funding available to help us address many important needs in our community,” said Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart. “This joint application process will make it easy for organizations to apply, and for the City and County to work together to use the ARPA funds to achieve the greatest impact for residents.”

”This has been an impressive collaboration between Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids. The ARPA funding is a massive infusion of capital resources into our community, and our staffs have worked together seamlessly to create a joint application for the benefit of the entire county,” said Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker.

Applications for this funding are due by noon on January 7, 2022. The online application is available at www.CR-LinnARPA.org or by links through both the City and Linn County websites.

