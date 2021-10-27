Show You Care
Charges: Former Linn-Mar coach allegedly sexually abused boy in school bathroom after employment ended

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to prosecutors, a former Linn-Mar School District track and field coach sexually abused a 17-year-old boy at Linn-Mar High School, about four months after his employment with the district ended.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Linn County District Court, Kameron Marrelle Beets is facing several charges, including kidnapping and sexual abuse, after confining a boy in a Linn-Mar High School bathroom naked for more than 45 minutes. Marion Police said on Monday investigators believe he used his role as a high school sports photographer and personal trainer to gain access to minors before victimizing them.

Police officials also said it is investigating other complaints, which reference sexual abuse. But, charges have not been filed yet. Court documents online show two temporary sexual abuse protection orders filed on September 28, 2021. The criminal complaint, which only refers to one minor via their initials, said the alleged abuse and kidnapping happened the previous day.

According to court documents, Beets asked a minor for nude photos and/or videos. Then, he met a student in a Linn-Mar High School office where he performed a “physical analysis” for Beets’ training program. Prosecutors said in that meeting, Beets had the 17-year-old boy get naked, touched his genitals, and held him in the bathroom naked for more than 45 minutes. Court documents also alleged Beets refused to give the boy his clothes.

Among his several charges, prosecutors charged Beets with sexual exploitation by a school employee. However, Linn-Mar Spokesperson Kevin Fry said Beets’ coaching contract and employment ended with the district on May 22.

Fry said questions about why Beets was allowed in the high school after employment should be directed to the Marion Police Department. The Marion Police Department said it couldn’t comment on an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

