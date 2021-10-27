Ceremony to be held for Des Moines soldiers returning from Middle East

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Approximately 80 soldiers will be honored in a community welcome home ceremony for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 734th Regional Support Group on October 29th. The ceremony will take place at 12:00 pm at the Des Moines International Airport, Endeavor Air hangar, 2811 Willow Creek Ave. Des Moines, IA, 50321.

The 734th Regional Support Group provided base support, commandant cell, and base camp services across several bases in the Central Command area of responsibility. The unit was responsible for ensuring the day-to-day operations of each base.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the homecoming ceremony. Masks are required for this event. Iowans can also view the ceremony live by going to the Iowa National Guard Facebook page: www.facebook.com/IowaNationalGuard

