Cedar Rapids Toyota refurbished this 2009 Highlander and donated it to Meals on Wheels.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -For meals on wheels... these new wheels are essential. Cedar Rapids Toyota refurbished this 2009 Highlander and donated it to Meals on Wheels. The non-profit says it will help kick a new program into gear.

“We’re starting a program called more than a meal. We’re we are trying to do more with particular more with our most vulnerable seniors so we just hired someone last week as more than a meal care coordinator to do additional assessments with clients to be able to do additional services so she will be using this car,” says Barnhart.

“Meals on wheels was selected because of the time we’re in and the need they have for delivering food for shut-ins that we really thought that these meals on wheels being a vehicle in a donation situation was perfect for everybody involved,” says Nus.

Meals on wheels currently uses 5 cars to deliver food to over 600 homebound seniors in Linn, Johnson, Iowa, Tama, and Cedar Counties. But it can’t use just any car... they have specific needs this All-Wheel Drive S-U-V fits.

“Also that it has the I noticed the snow button so it has some traction control, I like that it’s four doors and the back seat folds down so we can fit lots of stuff in it,” says Barnhart.

“It’s always nice when you can turn around and help the community that has helped us be successful and we always love to give back,” says Nus.

Meals on Wheels isn’t done getting new wheels. It has the grant to trade in two of its vans in its neighborhood transfer service... replacing them with fuel-efficient hybrids. Saving money and helping the environment... while helping ensure seniors have good food to eat.

