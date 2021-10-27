Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
US asks UK court to permit extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Democrats unveil billionaires’ tax as Biden plan takes shape
Trooper Ted Benda.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda to be laid to rest
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma