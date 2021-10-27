Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

California man arrested for alleged Gaetz death threat

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the...
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A California man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz days after the Capitol riot in January, court records show.

Authorities said Eugene Huelsman, 58, was arrested last week in the Los Angeles area. He was indicted in May in federal court in Florida.

Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with calling the Florida Republican’s office on Jan. 9 and making a threat against Gaetz and his family. The indictment refers to Huelsman’s alleged target only as M.G. but a spokesman for Gaetz has confirmed that the congressman was the subject of the threat.

Court records did not list an attorney for Huelsman. Public records did not list a phone number for Huelsman. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns...
America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died