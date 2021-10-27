Show You Care
America ‘on fire’: Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns...
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, a sign that counter-protesters lit on fire burns after supporters of President Donald Trump held pro-Trump marches Saturday, in Washington. Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook poured in on the night of May 28 after President Donald Trump hit send on a social media post warning that looters who joined protests following Floyd's death last year would be shot, according to internal Facebook documents shared with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Internal Facebook documents reveal a country lit “on fire” in the days after controversial social media posts from then-President Donald Trump last year.

Facebook’s own analysis shows that hate speech and violence reports skyrocketed on the site immediately after Trump sent a social media message threatening to shoot looters in Minneapolis amid protests after the killing of George Floyd. Facebook took no action on Trump’s post.

The platform’s automated controls were almost 90% certain that Trump’s post violated company policies against inciting violence, contradicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claims last year that the post didn’t break company rules. Facebook said that internal controls aren’t always correct and human reviews, like the one on Trump’s post, are more accurate.

