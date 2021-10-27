9-year-old Carlisle girl named Kid Captain for Hawkeye/Badgers matchup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The day after she was born, Madison Williams was transferred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a rare congenital syndrome called Oculo Auriculo Frontonasal Syndrome, which causes multiple head and facial anomalies, such as cleft lip and palate. Madison stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for more than three months. She has had 19 major surgeries and was the first patient at the hospital to have vertical expandable prosthetic titanium rib (VEPTR) rods implanted. The rods attach to a child’s ribs to help straighten the spine and separate ribs so their lungs can grow as the child grows.

Now, Madison is 9-years-old, is in the Girl Scouts, and loves to dance and sing.

In its 12th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. This year’s Kid Captains were selected for the 2020 season, which was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital administrators and infectious disease experts are monitoring Iowa’s COVID status and may make adjustments to the program, as needed.

To learn more about Madison, visit uichildrens.org/2021-Madison.

