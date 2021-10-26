Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waypoint announces program to support fathers wanting to move forward

The exterior of Waypoint in downtown Cedar Rapids on Oct. 2, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)
The exterior of Waypoint in downtown Cedar Rapids on Oct. 2, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint has announced a new initiative called the Caring Dads Program, which will be added to the many services offered by the Domestic Violence Program. The Caring Dads Program has a goal of helping fathers improve their relationships with their kids and end controlling, abusive, and neglectful behavior. Fathers are an incredibly important part of a child’s life and those who are involved and have a positive relationship with their children can enhance their child’s academic, personal, and social development and success.

The program is a 17-week support group that will offer men opportunities to connect with other fathers and learn about themselves and their parenting through group discussions, exercises, and homework. The program will allow dads to develop skills to cope with frustrating situations in healthy ways, understand how different fathering strategies and choices can affect children, increase their awareness of controlling, abusive, and neglectful attitudes and behaviors, and learn strategies to strengthen relationships with their children.

Anyone who is interested in joining this group can contact Alexis Chadwick, Caring Dads Program Coordinator, at alexis@waypointservices.org or 319.550.0248. The group is funded by Linn County Decaregorization.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims
Iowa DOT getting ready for winter
Iowa DOT impacted by supply chain shortages
Ames police are asking for help finding this missing 17-year-old.
Ames police locate missing 17-year-old
An Altoona man has been accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.
Altoona 18-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 4-year-old

Latest News

An FDA advisory panel is set to meet today to decide whether children aged 5 to 11 should get...
Iowa prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids age 5-11
Chiara Dusanek playing ukulele and singing
Student of the Month: Chiara Dusanek is motivated by faith
The program aims to open up the conversation about mental health.
Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosts program to open conversation about mental health
At the beginning of this school year about a thousand people, mostly college students,...
Makena Solberg speaks out amid calls for accountability at University of Iowa