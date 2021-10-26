Waypoint announces program to support fathers wanting to move forward

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint has announced a new initiative called the Caring Dads Program, which will be added to the many services offered by the Domestic Violence Program. The Caring Dads Program has a goal of helping fathers improve their relationships with their kids and end controlling, abusive, and neglectful behavior. Fathers are an incredibly important part of a child’s life and those who are involved and have a positive relationship with their children can enhance their child’s academic, personal, and social development and success.

The program is a 17-week support group that will offer men opportunities to connect with other fathers and learn about themselves and their parenting through group discussions, exercises, and homework. The program will allow dads to develop skills to cope with frustrating situations in healthy ways, understand how different fathering strategies and choices can affect children, increase their awareness of controlling, abusive, and neglectful attitudes and behaviors, and learn strategies to strengthen relationships with their children.

Anyone who is interested in joining this group can contact Alexis Chadwick, Caring Dads Program Coordinator, at alexis@waypointservices.org or 319.550.0248. The group is funded by Linn County Decaregorization.

