Waterloo police looking for missing teen, La’Penni Montgomery

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo and Fayette Police Departments, along with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, are looking for a missing teen.

Officials said 14-year-old La’Penni Montgomery was last seen on Tuesday of last week in the area of East 11th and Franklin Streets in Waterloo.

She’s 5′ 7″ and weighs 130 pounds. Police say she was last wearing a pink and white shirt, white leggings, and pink and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515.

