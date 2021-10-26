Show You Care
Waterloo police looking for missing teen, La’Penni Montgomery

Police area sking for help finding La'Penni Montgomery, who was last seen on October 19.
Police area sking for help finding La'Penni Montgomery, who was last seen on October 19.(Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo and Fayette Police Departments, along with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, are looking for a missing teen.

Officials said 14-year-old La’Penni Montgomery was last seen on Tuesday of last week in the area of East 11th and Franklin Streets in Waterloo.

She’s 5′ 7″ and weighs 130 pounds. Police say she was last wearing a pink and white shirt, white leggings, and pink and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515.

