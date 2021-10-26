Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Veridian Credit Union offering interest-free loans to members who are John Deere employees on strike

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veridian Credit Union is offering interest-free Financial Hardship Loans to current members that are John Deere employees on strike. The loans are designed to ease the financial burden caused by income loss as a result of the current labor strike.

Amounts of up to $1000 are available with up to 12-month terms. The first payment date is delayed to 90 days from signing.

“Veridian was founded by John Deere employees who wanted to offer their coworkers an alternative to commercial banks and other for-profit financial institutions in 1934,” said Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer. “Today, we’re still a not-for-profit financial cooperative, and we’re still here to help.”

Eligibility requirements for Financial Hardship Loans include Veridian membership established no later than October 20, 2021. All Veridian members whose income is impacted by the current strike are also encouraged to complete the credit union’s Financial Hardship Form for a review of other assistance options. The form and Financial Hardship Loan application are both available at veridiancu.org/help.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims
Iowa DOT getting ready for winter
Iowa DOT impacted by supply chain shortages
Ames police are asking for help finding this missing 17-year-old.
Ames police locate missing 17-year-old
An Altoona man has been accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.
Altoona 18-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 4-year-old

Latest News

Black-footed ferrets, once thought to be extinct, have slowly increased their numbers under...
USDA files complaints against University of Iowa for death of baby ferrets
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Lawsuit filed over rape allegations at Univ. of Iowa fraternity
The downtown Des Moines skyline.
Iowa inmate arrested in 2012 killing of homeless man
Board of Regents for the state of Iowa seek emergency contracting authorization for Stead Family Children’s Hospital window repair