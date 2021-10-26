Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving

Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and 15, in his pickup truck with him. They say the man claimed the 4-year-old was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel.

Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him.

Officials say the man claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.

The Gillette News Record reports that officials say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and other violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims
Iowa DOT getting ready for winter
Iowa DOT impacted by supply chain shortages
Ames police are asking for help finding this missing 17-year-old.
Ames police locate missing 17-year-old
An Altoona man has been accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.
Altoona 18-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 4-year-old

Latest News

Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in a Florida nature preserve last week. He had been the...
Florida police admit mistakes made in Brian Laundrie investigation
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Biden pushes for deal on sweeping economic, climate package
Brad Cavanagh currently serves in the Dubuque City Council representing the 4th Ward and is one...
Cavanagh sees Dubuque full of ‘excitement, hope, and opportunity’ if elected as new mayor
Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition Hosting Trainings
Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosts program to open conversation about mental health