Police arrest Marion sports trainer, photographer, alleging inappropriate photos of minors

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Linn County executed an arrest warrant after an investigation involving alleged inappropriate photographs of minors.

At around 5:09 p.m., the Marion Police Department and Cedar Rapids Police Department worked jointly to arrest Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29. He was charged with third-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation by a school employee, and invasion of privacy.

The Marion Police Department said that they had been given information that Beets had “solicited inappropriate photographs from two minors.” They alleged that he used his position as owner and operator of B.E.A.S.T. Academy, a high school sports photography company, to reach the minors who police say were victims.

Police gathered evidence, including thousands of digital photographs of high school athletes. Investigators continue to go through the photos.

A temporary protective order preventing contact between Beets and two unnamed minors was issued by a Linn County judge on September 28.

The Marion Police Department said that if a parent feels their child was potentially a victim in this case to contact the department at (319) 377-1511.

Beets is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

