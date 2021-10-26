Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 9 Iowa rested, still in control of its Big Ten West fate

FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. Tory Taylor sells T-shirts that say "Punting Is Winning." Those words describe what's going on at No. 2 Iowa, where Taylor's punting has played a huge factor in the Hawkeyes' 6-0 start. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa was glad to get some time off last weekend after its home loss to Purdue on Oct. 16. The defeat knocked the Hawkeyes out of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 for one week. The Hawkeyes are back in at No. 9 this week. They’re preparing for the final five weeks of the regular season still in control of their own fate in the Big Ten West. Iowa and Minnesota lead the division. Wisconsin and Purdue are tied for third at 2-2 and Illinois is fifth at 2-3. If the Hawkeyes win out, they win the West.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims
Iowa DOT getting ready for winter
Iowa DOT impacted by supply chain shortages
Ames police are asking for help finding this missing 17-year-old.
Ames police locate missing 17-year-old
An Altoona man has been accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.
Altoona 18-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 4-year-old

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, October 25, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, October 25, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, October 25, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, October 25, 2021
Farmers harvest corn at Field of Dreams
Farmers harvest corn at Field of Dreams
Farmers harvest corn at Field of Dreams
Farmers harvest corn at Field of Dreams