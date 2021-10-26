A nice one today, rain returns later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice October day with highs well into the 50s under mostly sunny sky. Wind will return from the southeast later on, though it won’t be quite as gusty as yesterday. Tonight into tomorrow, clouds will build in advance of the next system. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow, much of the rain looks like it’ll occur from tomorrow night through Thursday night, then wrap up early Friday. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to one inch continue to look likely on Thursday. This weekend, plan on another nice one on Saturday with highs well into the 50s. On Halloween, a cold front is still on track to push in from the northwest, likely limiting highs to the upper 40s. Look for trick or treat temps in the 40-45 range most likely. Early next week, a push of November cold may generate some flurries in parts of eastern Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.