Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More than 3 years after devastating tornado, Marshalltown business reopens

A local resident rides his bike past a toppled street sign on Main Street, Thursday, July 19,...
A local resident rides his bike past a toppled street sign on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the historic courthouse. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGregors Furniture & Mattress has reopened their historic downtown building in Marshalltown, Iowa, after being nearly destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in 2018. The tornado caused extensive damage to their headquarters.

“For the first several weeks after the tornado, I didn’t know if the building was salvageable until it was able to be inspected by the engineer,” Said President of McGregors, Erin McGregor.  “Then the insurance company had to agree to rebuild rather than demo the building. It never entered my mind, if given the opportunity that I would do everything in my power to rebuild. We have such a long history here in Marshalltown and because of that history, we are excited about what the future holds for us and the community.”

McGregors is Iowa’s oldest family-owned furniture store, dating back to 1896.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Marrelle Beets, 29.
Former Linn-Mar coach facing several charges, accused of soliciting inappropriate photos of minors
Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims
Iowa DOT getting ready for winter
Iowa DOT impacted by supply chain shortages
Ames police are asking for help finding this missing 17-year-old.
Ames police locate missing 17-year-old
An Altoona man has been accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.
Altoona 18-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 4-year-old

Latest News

The exterior of the main entrance to City Hall in Iowa City on Monday, March 16, 2020 (Aaron...
Free COVID-19 test kids available at Iowa City City Hall
Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building and Construction Trades Council outlining the intention to...
Casino developer, local building trades union enter project labor agreement for local gaming facility
Jaylen Cavil, of Des Moines, Iowa, takes a cell phone photo during a Black Lives Matter...
Des Moines protester acquitted of blocking street last year
Cedar Rapids police are trying to identify the suspect in an identity theft case.
Cedar Rapids police trying to identify suspect in identity theft case