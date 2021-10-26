More than 3 years after devastating tornado, Marshalltown business reopens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGregors Furniture & Mattress has reopened their historic downtown building in Marshalltown, Iowa, after being nearly destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in 2018. The tornado caused extensive damage to their headquarters.

“For the first several weeks after the tornado, I didn’t know if the building was salvageable until it was able to be inspected by the engineer,” Said President of McGregors, Erin McGregor. “Then the insurance company had to agree to rebuild rather than demo the building. It never entered my mind, if given the opportunity that I would do everything in my power to rebuild. We have such a long history here in Marshalltown and because of that history, we are excited about what the future holds for us and the community.”

McGregors is Iowa’s oldest family-owned furniture store, dating back to 1896.

